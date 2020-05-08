Apprehensions on Southern US Border Dive in April Amid Pandemic - Border Patrol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The number of apprehensions of immigrants illegally entering the United States took a dramatic drop in April in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed in recently published data.

CBP on Thursday published data showing a total of 16,789 apprehensions in April, which is down from 34,064 in March. During the same period last year, CBP apprehended 109,415 undocumented immigrants trying to illegally enter the United States, data showed.

The last time apprehensions dropped similarly low was in April 2017 at 15,798, according to CBP data.

The Trump administration has implemented significant security measures on the border as a means to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. In March, CBP started expelling apprehended immigrants under a US law known as Title 42, which has allowed the agency to immediately return immigrants back to Mexico after being apprehended.

Moreover, President Donald Trump issued an executive order last month to suspend immigration in the United States for at least 60 days, which will apply to those seeking permanent residency, in an effort to conserve jobs and medical resources for Americans in light of the pandemic.

There are exemptions for immigrants who are essential workers in the fight against the pandemic, such as medical professionals and farmers. Immigrant spouses and children of US citizens are also exempt.

The United States, as of Thursday evening, has more than 1.25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 75,400 reported deaths caused by the virus, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.