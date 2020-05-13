Approach at Finding Covid-19 Causes Should Not Be Politicized - Lavrov

Finding reasons for the coronavirus outbreak should be carried out for the sake of ensuring people's protection in the future, but the approach should not be politicized, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at a press conference following a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

According to the minister, it is absolutely justified to raise the question of the causes of the coronavirus infection. However, it is necessary to approach this task from the point of view of meaning and substance.

"And the essence is that it is necessary to save as many lives as possible and to understand how we can control this pandemic in the future, given the medical estimates, the assessments of scientists, which are that it can stay with us for a long time, if not forever, like other infectious diseases such as influenza. It is from this point of view that it is important to understand the causes of this infection," Lavrov said.

The minister also said that Chinese officials expressed their readiness to cooperate with the World Health Organization in establishing the reasons for the outbreak, adding that all countries of the world are interested in this.

"We are against the politicization of this scientific, humanistic approach, which aims to protect humanity reliably in the future, and its use in impure competition," Lavrov added.

Senior US officials have long been speculating that the novel virus is of artificial origin and was developed in a virology lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan, blaming Chinese scientists for allegedly leaking the virus. In addition, on Monday, US media reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump was planning to accuse China of trying to steal from US institutions intellectual property and health information related to COVID-19 vaccines and treatment.