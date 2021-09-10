UrduPoint.com

Approach Of Paris, Berlin To Normandy Foreign Ministers Meeting Unprofessional - Lavrov

The approach of Paris and Berlin to the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Normandy Four on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, given their attitude to Kiev's non-compliance with the Minsk Agreements, is "unprofessional," to gather in such a situation equals lack of self-respect, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

"Now our colleagues from Germany and France are proposing that the foreign ministers of Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia meet in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, and we are conducting a conversation with them, trying to find out if they have something to do with what [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and his team are doing, simply crossing out everything, and legally crossing out their possibilities to fulfill the Minsk Agreements. They say: 'No, well, we need to get together and look there.' Well, this conversation is completely frivolous and unprofessional," the minister said at the All Russia-2021 forum of modern journalism.

He added that the Western partners demanded the implementation of the Minsk Agreements from Russia, when the document states that the parties to the conflict are Kiev, Donetsk and Luhansk.

"We even ask them head-on: 'Can you explain to us, please, when you demand that Russia fulfill the Minsk Agreements ... who do you consider the parties to the conflict?' You won't believe it, you know what the answer is? Let's keep this answer in the plane of constructive ambiguity," he said.

According to Lavrov, getting ready in such a situation is "well, just not respecting yourself."

"Because these people do not want to fulfill either the Minsk Agreements or the decisions of the Paris summit of the Normandy Four of December 2019, they simply do not want to," Lavrov concluded.

