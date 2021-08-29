Approval of COVID-19 Vaccines For Children May Be Approved This Year - US Surgeon General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 12 may be approved this year, if everything went well, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Thursday.

"Trials under way for kids under 12 have to be completed and the data has to be analyzed by the [drug-making] companies in their applications, and submitted to the food and Drug Administration," Murthy told a live-streamed event. "The FDA, I know, will work at breakneck speed to get that assessment done because the vaccines for COVID-19 are the top priority for the FDA and they will put that on top of their list.

"

He added that in ideal circumstances, vaccines for children would be approved before the year is out.

"If everything worked out well in an ideal scenario, could we have a vaccine for kids under 12 before the end of the Calendar year? It's possible we could, but again all of that has to go right."

The FDA gave full approval on Monday to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for those aged 16 and above, and is expected to study next doses for children who are 12 and below.