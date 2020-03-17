UrduPoint.com
Approval Of Trump's Handling Coronavirus Pandemic Recovers After Dip - Pollster

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:41 PM

Approval of Trump's Handling Coronavirus Pandemic Recovers After Dip - Pollster

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic does not seem to have particularly impacted his approval ratings, with the initial drop mostly recovered as the US rolls out its precautionary measures, a fresh poll showed.

The data was compiled by Washington-based Morning Consult from 1,986 respondents via online survey from early February to mid-March and published on Monday. Initially, around 60 percent of respondents "strongly approved" or "somewhat approved" of Trump's decision-making, but the approval then dropped to around 40 percent before recovering to the 50 percent mark.

Over the same period, respondents who strongly disapproved of Trump grew from 14 percent to a full 32 percent, and those who expressed no opinion shrunk by nearly half.

The president initially played down the severity of the coronavirus and touted the US as largely unaffected by the pandemic. Trump has since partaken in a series of news conferences where he displayed due gravity toward the situation.�

The same survey also gauged the US voting population's opinion toward the pandemic as well as the approval rating of the Congress and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC's ratings dynamic over the month and a half period mimic those of Trump, albeit on a more positive scale. At first viewed positively by 80 percent of the respondents, the CDC experienced a brief fall in approval to just under 70 percent in early March before bouncing back up to nearly 80 percent again.

The CDC took a barrage of criticism for having allegedly deficient test kits that it sent out to laboratories without due urgency, but Trump-appointed immunologist Anthony Fauci admitted the problems to the public, likely lending to the restored trust in the health authorities.

The Congress' endemically low approval ratings, at first sitting at 19 percent, jumped to 25 percent after it approved the release of supplement care packages, sick leave benefits and free medical care guarantees.

The number of cases in the continental United States has exceeded 4,660 with at least 85 deaths.

