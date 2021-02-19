The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has said that its approval procedures for COVID-19 vaccine by Sinovac are stringent and comprehensive

The HKSAR government made the remarks in a statement on Thursday in response to a media report casting doubt on the approval procedures for authorizing the vaccine by Sinovac and leading people to falsely believe that the HKSAR government has lowered the standards for authorizing the vaccine by Sinovac. The relevant report is not truthful, said the statement.

On Jan. 25, Sinovac Biotech (Hong Kong) Limited (Sinovac) submitted an application to the Secretary for food and Health of the HKSAR government for the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in accordance with the Prevention and Control of Disease (Use of Vaccines) Regulation. It also then provided supporting documents and information, the statement said.

The Advisory Panel on COVID-19 Vaccines convened two meetings on Feb. 10 and Feb. 16 respectively for the relevant application. It reached a consensus for submitting a recommendation to the Secretary for Food and Health of the HKSAR government to approve the vaccine by Sinovac, thereby establishing that the benefits for using the vaccine to protect against COVID-19 outweigh the risks, it said.

The procedures for the advisory panel to examine the information and data and the government to approve the authorization are stringent and comprehensive, said the statement, adding that the procedures met all the relevant requirements under the regulation and were no different from those adopted for approving another vaccine for emergency use in Hong Kong (Comirnaty) earlier.

With respect to the requirement that the information submitted needs to be published in medical journals, Sinovac has indicated that it has considerable difficulties in compiling the relevant information for publication in a short period of time.

Sinovac has provided to the Department of Health the Phase 1 and 2 clinical data that it had submitted to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), the Phase 3 clinical information of trials conducted in Brazil, as well as the Phase 3 clinical information of trials conducted in Turkey and Indonesia. The relevant data has been examined and assessed by the 12 experts of the advisory panel, said the statement.