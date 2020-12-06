(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Japan's government has lost 13 percentage points of its approval rate in one month, down from 63 percent to 50.3 percent, over its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a poll conducted by Japanese news agency Kyodo and published on Sunday.

The proportion of people who disapprove of the Japanese government's work grew from 19.2 percent to 32.8 percent, according to the poll.

This is the first time since June 2017 that the government's approval rate fell more than 10 percentage points in a month, the news agency said, linking the plummeting figures with the failure of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet to ensure economic recovery while tackling a new surge in the coronavirus cases.

In particular, more than 60 percent of respondents want the Japanese government to revise its plan for hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games, including 32.

2 percent who want the event to be postponed and another 29 percent who want it canceled altogether.

Asked if the government should prioritize economic recovery or COVID-19 containment, 76.2 percent chose the latter. Only 11.6 percent of respondents supported the government's "Go To Travel" subsidy campaign, designed to stimulate the pandemic-hit tourism sector, while 48.1 percent of respondents said the program should be suspended as to not encourage travel during a dangerous outbreak.

In general, the poll found that 55.5 percent of respondents considered the Japanese government's overall response to the pandemic inadequate, as opposed to only 37.7 percent who were okay with it.

The poll was conducting during the weekend from December 5-6 over telephone with 524 randomly selected households and 519 individual cell phone numbers.