Approval Rating for South Korean President Moon Jae-In Hit Lowest Mark

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae In's approval rating has declined to 44.4 percent, the lowest since he took office in May 2017, according to a survey published by South Korean pollster Realmeter on Monday.

Political turmoil over the appointment of controversial politician Cho Kuk as justice minister, a perceived failure to deal with the threat from North Korea, as well as growing economic uncertainty have been cited as reasons for the ratings drop.

The agency said it surveyed 2,007 people via telephone in the first week of October, with a 2.

2 percent margin of error. This shatters Moon's last low point of 44.9 percent recorded in March this year.

Former Senior Secretary to the President for Civil Affairs Cho, appointed justice minister by Moon in September, has been the subject of inquiries by state prosecutors, who said they were looking into corruption and fraud by Cho and his family members. A massive rally in Seoul protesting Moon and Cho, with some estimates placing the turnout in the millions, is the latest manifestation in the unfolding scandal.