Approval Rating Of S.Korea's Moon Hits This Year's Record-High Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Poll

Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:38 PM

Approval Rating of S.Korea's Moon Hits This Year's Record-High Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Poll

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The approval rating of South Korean President Moon Jae-in has reached this year's record-high in light of the slowing coronavirus outbreak in the country and now stands at 53.7 percent, according to a survey published by South Korean pollster Realmeter on Monday.

The president's popularity rose by more than one percent from the previous week, and it peaked on April 3 as the approval rating reached 54.9 percent. Moon's popularity has reached the highest levels since November 2018, Realmeter reported.

According to the pollster, the government's decision to provide low- and middle-income families with an emergency payment of up to 1 million won ($800) made a positive impact on Moon's popularity among South Koreans.

Despite the rising popularity of the president, the approval rating of the ruling Democratic Party decreased by 1.4 percent during the previous week, while the main opposition United Future Party lost 1.2 percent during the given period. At the moment, the Democratic Party enjoys the support of 43.2 percent of citizens, and the opposition party is supported by 28.8 percent of the people. The next parliamentary elections in South Korea are scheduled for April 15.

South Korea has so far confirmed 10,284 COVID-19 cases in the country, and only 47 over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest daily number since the start of the outbreak.

