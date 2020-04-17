UrduPoint.com
Approval Ratings Drop For Trump, Rise For Congress During COVID-19 Crisis - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) A rally in support for President Donald Trump at the onset of the coronavirus crisis faded in April, with the president's job approval dropping 6 points to 43 percent, a Gallup poll revealed Thursday.

"The six-point decline in the president's approval rating is the sharpest drop Gallup has recorded for the Trump presidency so far, largely because Trump's ratings have been highly stable and have yet to reach the historical average for presidents (back to 1945) of 53%," a press release explaining the poll said.

On the other hand, Congress appears to be enjoying a rally in voter support, with 30 percent of Americans approving of lawmakers' performance during the crisis, up from 22 percent in early March, the release said.

Gallup interpreted the shifting public sentiment against Trump as the reflection of an "overall souring mood" after more than a month of quarantine for most Americans, combined with rising unemployment and a mounting virus death toll.

On the other hand, Gallup speculated that Congress benefited in voters' eyes due to the surge in bipartisanship that permitted passage of the $2 trillion CARES Act to mitigate the virus' impact.

