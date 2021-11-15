UrduPoint.com

Approximately 3,500 Migrants Gather At Kuznica Checkpoint - Warsaw

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 06:35 PM

Some 3,500 migrants have gathered at the closed Kuznica checkpoint at the Polish-Belarusian border, a spokesman for Poland's special services, Stanislaw Zaryn, said on Monday

"The massive influx of migrants towards the closed Polish border crossing point is an effect of rumours being spread recently.

The rumours about the possibility of entering Poland's territory have been authenticated by the Belarusian services," Zaryn tweeted, adding that approximately 3,500 migrants have gathered at Kuznica.

