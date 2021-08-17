UrduPoint.com

Approximately 4,000 US Troops To Be Present In Kabul By End Of Tuesday - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:49 PM

Approximately 4,000 US Troops to Be Present in Kabul By End of Tuesday - Pentagon

Some 4,000 US troops will be on the ground in the Afghan capital of Kabul by the end of the day, Army Major General William Taylor said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Some 4,000 US troops will be on the ground in the Afghan capital of Kabul by the end of the day, Army Major General William Taylor said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, the US military footprint in Afghanistan started at roughly 2,500, and by the end of today, there will be more than approximately 4,000 troops on the ground in Kabul," Taylor said during a press briefing.

