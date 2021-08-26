Approximately 50 People Killed Amid Kabul Airport Evacuation Chaos - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The United States is unable to maintain order at the Kabul airport where approximately 50 people died amid the evacuation chaos, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Thursday.

"The Americans really cannot maintain anything [order] there, they have victims there, about 50 ordinary people have already died," the diplomat told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that the situation at the airport can be described as "chaos."