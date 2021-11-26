Approximately 5,000 Migrants Located in Belarus - Lukashenko

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that the country hosts from 2,000 to 3,000 migrants in addition to the people who are currently in the logistics center near the Polish border.

"According to our calculations, on the territory of Belarus, in addition to this 2,000 in the camp, there are about 2-3,000 refugees from your countries.

But these are very approximate figures," Lukashenko told migrants at the logistics center, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Lukashenko also told migrants that Minsk will help them if they wish to return to their countries of origin but no one will be forced to leave.

The Belarusian president also called on Germans to accept refugees.

"Here, most of the people want to reunite their families, take these people to your place. This is a small burden for Germany. But the Poles are blocking all this," Lukashenko said.