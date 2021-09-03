UrduPoint.com

Approximately 60 Migrants Stuck On Belarus' Borders With Poland, Latvia - Border Committee

Approximately 60 Migrants Stuck on Belarus' Borders With Poland, Latvia - Border Committee

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Some 60 migrants, mainly from Iraq and Afghanistan, are stuck on Belarus' borders with Poland and Latvia, Deputy Chairman of Belarusian Border Committee Roman Podlinev told Sputnik.

"Currently, we know of four groups of refugees at the border ” two at the border with Latvia, two at the border with Poland. The total number of migrants in these groups is about 60 people, mostly citizens of Iraq and Afghanistan," Podlinev said.

The border committee official added that the situation on the ground "changes every hour.

"

"It is difficult to track the movements of migrants, because our colleagues, border guards from neighboring EU countries are constantly trying to push refugees, including women and children, into our territory, often with the use of physical force and special means, with intimidation with weapons and service dogs," Podlinev said.

Lithuania, Latvia and Poland accuse Belarus of letting migrants cross over to get back at the EU for imposing economic sanctions on it. Belarus argues it can no longer afford tough border security.

