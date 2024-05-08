APPS China opens new horizons for Pakistani medical students & healthcare professionals in China and Europe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) New APPS China inaugurated at the Embassy of Pakistan in China, has opened new horizons for Pakistani Medical Students and healthcare professionals in China and across Europe.

APPS Global is the largest network of Pakistani doctors, dentists, nurses, scientists, and allied health professionals in the world spanning over 5 continents. APPS started its journey about 20 years ago from the UK as APPS UK. In 2020 APPS Europe was launched and opened branches in all major European countries including Germany. In 2021, APPS middle East was launched.

The aim of APPS China is to provide a robust platform to Pakistan health professionals and medical students in China so they can collaborate and network for career progression and contribute towards the development of the health systems in Pakistan, China Economic Net reported on Wednesday.

Dr. Abdul Rehman Shahid President of APPS Europe introduced the APPS China initiative and highlighted the members associations in various countries around the globe. In his welcome remark and introduction of APPS China, he said : "They look forward to further meetings with some Chinese institutions who have invited us to visit their centers and discuss possible future collaborations.

"

Dr. Muhammad Shahbaz President of China Pakistan Medical Association highlighted the China Pakistan Health Corridor projects, status and opportunities for the students and healthcare professionals in various medical sectors. He also congratulated APPS Global team for the APPS China initiative.

First Secretary Dr. Awais Zafar and Madam Afifa Awais Zafar the education Attache at the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing congratulated the APPS team and, in their messages, welcomed the initiative.

They said that the APPS China was a great imitative and it would open new horizons for the Pakistani Medical students and healthcare professional to excel in the medical field and find the career opportunities in Europe.

Dr. Abdul Hafeez, the Founder of APPS UK and Dr. Shaista Meraj the Director General APPS Europe in their online messages congratulated the members and showed their full support for the APPS China and Medical students and professional to start their career in Europe. Dr. Abbas Ahmad board director also conveyed his messages.

Dr. Bilal Shamsi, Dr. Haroon Mujahid and around 70 medical students and healthcare professional participated in the event.