April Drills in Poland Can Be Guise for Bio Weapons Provocations- Russian Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The drills that will be held in Warsaw in April could be a guise for the preparation of provocations with biological weapons, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"From April 24 to April 26, 2023, online training will be held with the selected candidates, in parallel, it is planned to organize a face-to-face meeting in Warsaw... We do not rule out that under the guise of such courses, events will be held to prepare provocations with biological weapons and to launch an information campaign against Russia," Kirillov told a briefing.

According to the official, participants of the training exercises will be invited to continue working on closed projects on Ukrainian territory and beyond.