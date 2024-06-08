Aquaculture Overtakes Wild Fisheries For First Time: UN Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2024 | 09:40 AM
San José, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Aquaculture is playing an increasingly important role in meeting the world's food needs, surpassing wild fisheries in aquatic animal production for the first time, according to a report published Friday.
With global demand for aquatic foods expected to keep growing, an increase in sustainable production is vital to ensure healthy diets, the United Nations's Food and Agriculture Organization said.
In 2022, aquaculture yielded 94.4 million tonnes of aquatic animal production -- 51 percent of the total, and 57 percent of the production destined for human consumption, it said.
"Aquatic systems are increasingly recognized as vital for food and nutrition security," according to the report, released as experts gathered in Costa Rica for talks on ocean conservation.
"Because of their great diversity and capacity to supply ecosystem services and sustain healthy diets, aquatic food systems represent a viable and effective solution that offers greater opportunities to improve global food security and nutrition," it added.
While wild fisheries production has stayed largely unchanged for decades, aquaculture has increased by 6.6 percent since 2020, the report noted.
The sustainability of wild fishery resources remained a cause for concern, it added.
The proportion of marine stocks fished within biologically sustainable levels decreased to 62.3 percent in 2021, 2.3 percent lower than in 2019, the report said.
"Urgent action is needed to accelerate fishery stock conservation and rebuilding."
