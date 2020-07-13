Arab Alliance Destroy 6 UAVs, 2 Missiles Fired by Houthis Toward Saudi Arabia - Spokesman

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Forces of the Saudi-led coalition destroyed six drones loaded with explosives and two ballistic missiles, all launched by the Shia rebel Houthi movement in the direction of Saudi Arabia "deliberately" targeting civilians, the coalition's spokesman said early on Monday.

"The joint coalition forces have managed to intercept and destroy two ballistic missiles, fired by the Houthi terrorist militia in the direction of the kingdom, intentionally targeting residents and civilian facilities," Col. Turki al-Maliki said, as quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The coalition also hit six mined unmanned aerial vehicles, launched by the movement from Yemen's Sanaa, the spokesman added.

Al-Maliki also brought to the fore the effectiveness of the alliance's forces "to counter and thwart threats," posed by the rebel movement.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years now.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab coalition, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

Separately, the government troops have also faced an insurgency of the secessionist transitional council in the south of Yemen.