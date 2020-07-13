UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab Alliance Destroy 6 UAVs, 2 Missiles Fired By Houthis Toward Saudi Arabia - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 11:20 AM

Arab Alliance Destroy 6 UAVs, 2 Missiles Fired by Houthis Toward Saudi Arabia - Spokesman

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Forces of the Saudi-led coalition destroyed six drones loaded with explosives and two ballistic missiles, all launched by the Shia rebel Houthi movement in the direction of Saudi Arabia "deliberately" targeting civilians, the coalition's spokesman said early on Monday.

"The joint coalition forces have managed to intercept and destroy two ballistic missiles, fired by the Houthi terrorist militia in the direction of the kingdom, intentionally targeting residents and civilian facilities," Col. Turki al-Maliki said, as quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The coalition also hit six mined unmanned aerial vehicles, launched by the movement from Yemen's Sanaa, the spokesman added.

Al-Maliki also brought to the fore the effectiveness of the alliance's forces "to counter and thwart threats," posed by the rebel movement.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years now.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab coalition, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

Separately, the government troops have also faced an insurgency of the secessionist transitional council in the south of Yemen.

Related Topics

Terrorist Yemen Vehicles Saudi Alliance Sanaa Saudi Arabia March 2015 All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 13 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s human settlement project on Mars ‘possib ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund suspends debt repayment for benefic ..

12 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution to c ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.