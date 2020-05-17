UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab Alliance Says Not Invited To Form Israeli Gov't, Against Arab Minister In New Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 12:26 AM

Arab Alliance Says Not Invited to Form Israeli Gov't, Against Arab Minister in New Cabinet

Ahmad Tibi, the head of Joint List, an alliance of the major Arab-majority political parties in Israel, told Sputnik on Saturday that his alliance had not received any proposal to form a new government and was strongly against the idea of appointing an Arab minister within Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Ahmad Tibi, the head of Joint List, an alliance of the major Arab-majority political parties in Israel, told Sputnik on Saturday that his alliance had not received any proposal to form a new government and was strongly against the idea of appointing an Arab minister within Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet.

In April, local media reported that the next Israeli government headed by Netanyahu will include an Arab minister for minority affairs as part of the former opposition and now Netanyahu's coalition partner Blue and White party's ministerial portfolios.

"We were not offered to join it, they didn't dare to offer us because we will not agree. No one who is on our list will agree to be a part of Netanyahu's government. We don't like this idea," Ahmad Tibi said assuming that an appointee could only be a person outside the political circle.

According to the lawmaker, his party expects nothing "good from a new government" recalling Netanyahu's intention to introduce plans to annex parts of the West Bank as early as this summer.

"I am not sure that there will be any positive changes toward the Israel-Palestinian process but the opposite.

We are talking about the annexation, there is an agreement between Netanyahu and the Blue and White alliance's leader, Benny Gantz, to go back to annexation as soon as July 1. This is a disaster and it will escalate the situation in the region," he stated.

In April, after three rounds of voting and 16 months of the unprecedented political crisis, Prime Minister Netanyahu from right-wing Likud party and his centrist opponent, Benny Gantz of the Blue and White alliance, finally managed to reach common ground and signed a unity government deal.

Under the deal, Netanyahu will remain the prime minister for 18 more months, while Gantz, the former army chief, will be the defense minister and will subsequently replace Netanyahu for another 18 months. The country's legislative body has approved the power-sharing deal.

Netanyahu told President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday that the long-awaited government had been finalized. The oath ceremony of the 35th government of Israel was scheduled for Thursday, however the ceremony was later delayed until Sunday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Israel Minority Bank Alliance Circle April July Sunday Media From Government Cabinet Agreement Unity Foods Limited Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

1 hour ago

Zimbabwe indefinitely prolongs virus lockdown

16 minutes ago

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

16 minutes ago

Haaland stars in Dortmund romp as Bundesliga makes ..

21 minutes ago

Controversial Gen Dostum to get 'marshal' rank und ..

22 minutes ago

'Surreal' for Dortmund in empty stadium

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.