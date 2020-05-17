Ahmad Tibi, the head of Joint List, an alliance of the major Arab-majority political parties in Israel, told Sputnik on Saturday that his alliance had not received any proposal to form a new government and was strongly against the idea of appointing an Arab minister within Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet

In April, local media reported that the next Israeli government headed by Netanyahu will include an Arab minister for minority affairs as part of the former opposition and now Netanyahu's coalition partner Blue and White party's ministerial portfolios.

"We were not offered to join it, they didn't dare to offer us because we will not agree. No one who is on our list will agree to be a part of Netanyahu's government. We don't like this idea," Ahmad Tibi said assuming that an appointee could only be a person outside the political circle.

According to the lawmaker, his party expects nothing "good from a new government" recalling Netanyahu's intention to introduce plans to annex parts of the West Bank as early as this summer.

"I am not sure that there will be any positive changes toward the Israel-Palestinian process but the opposite.

We are talking about the annexation, there is an agreement between Netanyahu and the Blue and White alliance's leader, Benny Gantz, to go back to annexation as soon as July 1. This is a disaster and it will escalate the situation in the region," he stated.

In April, after three rounds of voting and 16 months of the unprecedented political crisis, Prime Minister Netanyahu from right-wing Likud party and his centrist opponent, Benny Gantz of the Blue and White alliance, finally managed to reach common ground and signed a unity government deal.

Under the deal, Netanyahu will remain the prime minister for 18 more months, while Gantz, the former army chief, will be the defense minister and will subsequently replace Netanyahu for another 18 months. The country's legislative body has approved the power-sharing deal.

Netanyahu told President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday that the long-awaited government had been finalized. The oath ceremony of the 35th government of Israel was scheduled for Thursday, however the ceremony was later delayed until Sunday.