Arab Alliance Says Received No Proposal To Form Gov't From Israeli Blue And White Bloc

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 10:53 PM

Ahmad Tibi, the head of Joint List, an alliance of the major Arab-majority political parties in Israel, told Sputnik that his alliance had not received any proposal to form a new government from the opposition Blue and White alliance's leader, Benny Gantz

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Ahmad Tibi, the head of Joint List, an alliance of the major Arab-majority political parties in Israel, told Sputnik that his alliance had not received any proposal to form a new government from the opposition Blue and White alliance's leader, Benny Gantz.

Earlier in the day, Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to agree on forming the unity government. It now falls upon former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, the leader of the third-largest party, Yisrael Beitenu, to pick a side.

"During recent weeks I have been in contact with the Blue and White bloc's representatives. ... We have received no official response," Tibi said.

After the first Knesset elections in April, Netanyahu had the opportunity to form a new government coalition, with the support of the largest number of elected deputies 55. However, during the 28 days allotted to him by law, he failed to assemble a coalition of a parliamentary majority of 61 seats.

The second election in September saw Gantz pull slightly ahead of Netanyahu, but his party was still short of a majority. In the event that Gantz's efforts are also unsuccessful, the right to form a government could be passed on to any deputy who can unite 61 parliamentarians in one coalition. Otherwise, Israel may head to its third election in less than a year.

