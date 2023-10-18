Open Menu

Arab Allies Blame Israel For Hospital Bombing

Published October 18, 2023

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Israel's Arab allies have blamed it for a blast that killed at least 200 people at a Gaza hospital compound, despite denials from the Israeli army.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which both established ties with Israel in the Abraham Accords of 2020, condemned the "Israeli" attack which came as Israel lays siege to Gaza.

"The United Arab Emirates strongly condemns the Israeli attack... resulting in the death and injury of hundreds of people," the UAE's official WAM news agency said early on Wednesday.

Bahrain's foreign ministry "expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain's condemnation and strong denunciation of the Israeli bombing", the Bahrain News Agency said.

Morocco, another country that recognised Israel in 2020, also blamed it for the strike, as did Egypt, which became the first Arab country to normalise relations in 1979.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi condemned in the strongest terms "the Israeli bombing" of the Ahli Arab hospital, which led to "the deaths of hundreds of innocent victims" among the Palestinian citizens in Gaza.

He called the "deliberate bombing" a "clear violation of international law".

The blast at the hospital drew expressions of outrage from around the world as Israel and Palestinian militants traded accusations of blame.

It came during a wave of deadly Israeli air strikes on Gaza following an attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that killed 1,400 people.

Saudi Arabia, which has ended talks on potential ties with Israel since the conflict flared, called the blast a "heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces".

Jordan said Israel "bears responsibility for this grave incident" while Qatar, which has close ties to Hamas, slammed the "brutal massacre".

The Organisation of the Islamic Conference, also blaming Israel, called it "a war crime, a crime against humanity, and organised state terrorism".

Gulf Cooperation Council secretary general Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said it was "glaring evidence of the serious violations by the Israeli occupation forces".

