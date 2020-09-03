UrduPoint.com
Arab Artists Boycotts Emirati-backed Cultural Awards, Events

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:03 PM

Many artists have also announced to boycott Emirati-backed cultural awards and events to condemn its move for normalization with Israel.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2020) Arab artists and intellectuals boycotted Emirati-backed cultural awards and events to condemn its move for normalization with Israel, the reports said on Thursday.

The artists and intellectuals also boycotted UAE-backed awards and events to stand up for Palestinians.

According to AFP, Emirati write Dhabiya Khamis rejected the UAE and Israel deal that was announced by the US President Donald J. Trump.

“It is very sad,” said Dhabia Khamis, a UAE-based write said in response to the deal between UAE and Israel.

Khamis said that normalization was not possible between Israel and Emirates and other Gulf states, declaring Israel as the enemy of all Arab nations.

Another writer Zohra Ramij who belongs to Morocco withdrew her latest novel from the competition and Moroccan poet Mohamed Bennis tendered resignation from its organization committee.

Ahmad Abu Salim who is a Palestinian authority said that getting prize from the UAE would be a sin. He also announced his withdrawal of his International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF).

Abu Dhabi’s department of Culture and Tourism always funded competition which awards $ 50,000 to the winner and $10,000 each to those shortlisted.

Many other intellectuals including Palestinian intellectual Khaled Hroub also resisted the move and wrote an open letter to IPAF trustees demanding a halt to Emirati funding.

He stated: “We call on current board of Trustees to assume its historical cultural responsibility in protecting the award by ending Emiratis funding,”.

Omar Barghouti, Palestinian co-founder of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement said that such a boycott was a natural and patriotic response of Arab intellectuals.

