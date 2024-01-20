Arab Board Exams for general surgery commence at Aden General Hospital

Aden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Aden General Hospital has begun hosting the examinations for the Arab board in general surgery on January 19 and 20 with specialized doctors from six Arab countries overseeing the exams.

Supervised by doctors from Jordan, Libya, Sudan, Iraq, Egypt, and Syria, a total of 35 doctors, including 19 Yemenis, are taking the examinations. This marks the culmination of the hospital and Cardiac Center’s rehabilitation and operation project, which was carried out through the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY).

The examinations are being conducted in light of the hospital's high level of preparedness following this significant project, which is part of 34 developmental projects and initiatives implemented by SDRPY across various Yemeni governorates.

SDRPY has played a key role in the operation and management of Aden General Hospital and Cardiac Center, as well as in providing the best medical staff to serve the Yemeni people.

Spanning an area of 20,000 square meters, the hospital operates 14 specialized clinics in addition to the Cardiac Center, with a bed capacity of 270.

SDRPY attaches great importance to the health sector in Yemen. Its projects and initiatives have significantly enhanced medical services and improved the quality of healthcare provided to beneficiaries. These efforts have positively impacted the preparedness of healthcare institutions in various Yemeni governorates.

In total, the program has successfully implemented 229 development projects and initiatives across various Yemeni governorates, focusing on the fundamental sectors of education, health, water and energy, transportation, agriculture and fisheries, capacity building of government institutions, and development programs.