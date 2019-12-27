UrduPoint.com
Arab Coalition Admits Yemeni Market Attack Victims Might Have Been 'Collateral Damage'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:07 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Maliki has not ruled out that 17 victims of the recent bombing of a market in Yemen's northwestern Saada province might have been "collateral damage" of the coalition's operation against Houthis in the area.

According to Houthis, 17 people were killed on Tuesday after Saudi forces shelled a market in Saada. The movement also said that the use of French-made weapons in the attack made Paris complicit in the civilian deaths. Earlier on Thursday, the UN confirmed that the attack had claimed lives of 17 people, including 12 migrants from Ethiopia.

"Following a comprehensive study of the after action review of conducted operations in the area of operations for Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, and according to the comprehensive review and operational vetting, and what was clarified by Coalition forces on the ground, there is a possibility of incidental losses and collateral damage as a result of engaging hostile infiltrating forces [in Saada]," Maliki said, as quoted by the official Saudi press agency.

He, at the same, reiterated the coalition's commitment to honoring international humanitarian law in its military operations.

The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at the internationally recognized Yemeni government's request since March 2015. The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan and Sudan are among members of the coalition.

