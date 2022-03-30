Arab Coalition Announces Suspension of Military Operations in Yemen - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The command of the Saudi-led Arab coalition announced the suspension of military operations in Yemen.

The statement of the allies was distributed by Saudi news agency SPA.

According to the military coalition statement, the suspension of military operations is the time for the "success of inter-Yemeni talks", as well as "creating a positive atmosphere during the holy month of Ramadan to establish peace and ensure security and stability in Yemen.

"

"The command of the coalition's joint forces announces the cessation of military operations in Yemen from 6 a.m. (3 a.m. GMT) on Wednesday... in support of efforts to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable political solution to end the Yemeni crisis," the statement says.