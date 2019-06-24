Arab Coalition Blames Houthis for 226 Ballistic Missile Launches Over 4 Years

The Saudi-led coalition has estimated that Houthi rebels in Yemen have fired 226 ballistic missiles over the past four years, its spokesperson Turki Maliki said Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Saudi-led coalition has estimated that Houthi rebels in Yemen have fired 226 ballistic missiles over the past four years, its spokesperson Turki Maliki said Monday.

"The coalition is monitoring Houthis' potential, including drones and ballistic missiles. They launched 226 ballistic missiles since the start of the [coalition] operation," he told reporters.

The coalition of mostly Arab countries has been supporting the Yemeni government from air since March 2015. The United Nations says the majority of civilians in Yemen were killed in airstrikes.

Houthis have recently been targeting airports in southern Saudi Arabia. An armed drone killed one civilian and hurt several others in the parking lot of the Abha airport on Sunday. An attack on June 12 injured 26 people when a missile hit the arrivals area of the same airport.