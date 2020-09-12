UrduPoint.com
Arab Coalition Carries Out Airstrikes On Houthi Positions In Yemeni Capital - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 08:50 AM

Arab Coalition Carries Out Airstrikes on Houthi Positions in Yemeni Capital - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The Arab coalition carried out on Saturday a series of airstrikes on the positions of the Shia Houthi rebels in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik.

The source said that about eight airstrikes had hit the Houthi facilities in the eastern, northern and southern parts of Sanaa. Six more strikes took place east of Sanaa.

The coalition attacks took place two days after the Houthis had hit the Saudi capital of Riyadh with drones.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

