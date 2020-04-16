Arab Coalition Carries Out Several Airstrikes on Yemeni Capital, Suburbs - Military Source

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Arab coalition has carried out several airstrikes on the rebel-held Yemeni capital of Sanaa and its suburbs, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the source, the coalition carried out nine airstrikes on the city and nearby positions of the Shia Houthi rebels.

The coalition, in turn, has accused the Houthis of 547 violations of the ceasefire, declared last week.

Yemen has been mired in a conflict between the UN-backed government and the Houthi Shia rebels since 2015. The parties signed a ceasefire agreement in late 2018, which collapsed shortly thereafter.

On April 8, the Saudi-led coalition announced that it would cease operations in Yemen for a 14-day period in response to a UN call for a global ceasefire amid the coronavirus pandemic.