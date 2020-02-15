UrduPoint.com
Arab Coalition Confirms Saudi Jet Crashed In Yemen

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 08:28 PM

Arab Coalition Confirms Saudi Jet Crashed in Yemen

The Saudi-led Arab coalition confirmed on Saturday that a Saudi fighter jet had crashed during an overnight operation in Yemen

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) The Saudi-led Arab coalition confirmed on Saturday that a Saudi fighter jet had crashed during an overnight operation in Yemen.

Earlier in the day, the Houthis said that they had downed the coalition's jet in Yemen's northwestern province of Al Jawf.

"On February 14, at 11:45 p.m.

[20:45 GMT], the Saudi air force's Tornado fighter jet crashed, while providing air support to the Yemeni military," Arab coalition spokesman Turki Maliki said, as quoted by the state SPA news agency.

He did not dwell on causes of the crash.

Since the start of the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen in 2015, the Houthis have many times claimed to have downed enemy drones. At the same time, the coalition's aircraft losses have been rare.

