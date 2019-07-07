Arab Coalition Denies Houthi Drones Hit Saudi Targets - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) The Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting Houthis in Yemen denied rebels' claim that their drones hit two Saudi airports, Saudi state media said.

A pro-Houthi news channel said Qasef-2K drones delivered precision strikes on "military sites" at the Jizan and Abha airports in southern Saudi Arabia earlier in the day.

But Turki Maliki, a spokesman for the Arab coalition, said their forces had intercepted and downed the drones in midair, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Mali warned Houthis that the coalition would continue confronting and foiling rebel attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Houthis have launched a series of attacks on the two airports in the past months, killing one Syrian resident and injuring dozens of civilians, including children.