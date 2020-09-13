UrduPoint.com
Arab Coalition Destroys Houthi Drones In Yemen's Capital Region - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition has destroyed four Iran-backed Houthi drones north of Yemen's capital, Sanaa, Al Arabiya reports.

Local sources told Al Arabiya that the drones were destroyed at al-Dulaimi air base on Sunday morning when coalition fighters targeted Houthi barracks at a maintenance camp where militias likely developed weapons.

Also on Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition targeted other Houthi sites in the capital region, including the former command center for the Republican Guard, according to Al Arabiya.

On Saturday, the Arab coalition carried out a series of airstrikes, targeting Houthi facilities in the eastern, northern and southern parts of Sanaa.

A Yemeni military source told Sputnik that six airstrikes took place east of Sanaa.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement since 2015. A Saudi-led coalition has launched an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.

Earlier this month, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said at a Security Council meeting that the UN was engaged in active talks with the Yemeni parties, discussing a draft joint declaration on a nation-wide ceasefire.

