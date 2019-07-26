Arab Coalition Downs Houthi Drone in Yemen - Reports

(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Saudi-led Arab forces fighting Houthis in Yemen downed a rebel drone on Friday as it was flying toward the Saudi city of Jizan , local media reported, citing the coalition command.

The coalition accused the Yemeni opposition of planning to attack civilian targets in the southwestern city near the Saudi-Yemeni border, tv channel Al Arabiya said.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between government forces, led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis. The Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the country.