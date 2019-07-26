UrduPoint.com
Arab Coalition Downs Houthi Drone In Yemen - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:10 PM

Saudi-led Arab forces fighting Houthis in Yemen downed a rebel drone on Friday as it was flying toward the Saudi city of Jizan, local media reported, citing the coalition command

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Saudi-led Arab forces fighting Houthis in Yemen downed a rebel drone on Friday as it was flying toward the Saudi city of Jizan, local media reported, citing the coalition command.

The coalition accused the Yemeni opposition of planning to attack civilian targets in the southwestern city near the Saudi-Yemeni border, tv channel Al Arabiya said.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between government forces, led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis. The Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the country.

