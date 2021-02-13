UrduPoint.com
Arab Coalition Downs Houthi Drone Targeting Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) A military coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by the Houthi rebels toward Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, media reported on Saturday.

According to the Arab news newspaper, the military coalition believes the attack was the Houthis' "deliberate" attempt to target civilians.

The incident come days after a civilian plane at the airport caught fire due to an attack by the Houthi movement, sparking international condemnation.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria responded by saying the movement hit warplane airfields at the airport with four drones on Wednesday afternoon and the strike "was accurate."

Yemen has been gripped by a civil war between the Yemeni government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement since 2014. The Saudi-led coalition of Arab states entered the conflict on the side of the government in 2015, after the Houthis made significant gains during the early days of clashes.

