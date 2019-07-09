UrduPoint.com
Arab Coalition Foils Yemeni Houthi Rebels' Attack On Vessel In Red Sea - Spokesman

Tue 09th July 2019

The naval forces of the Saudi-led Arab coalition foiled an attack of Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels on a cargo ship in the southern part of the Red Sea, Turki Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition told the Saudi Press Agency on Monday

"The coalition forces have intercepted a mined boat that was guided by a Houthi terror group to a vessel and destroyed it," Maliki said.

He also accused the Houthis of preparing more terror attacks that pose threat to sea navigation in the region.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

Within recent months the Houthi rebels staged a number of attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities.

