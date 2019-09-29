UrduPoint.com
Arab Coalition Says Houthis Used Civilian Facility To Fire Missile - Reports

Sun 29th September 2019 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Houthi rebels used civilian infrastructure to launch a ballistic missile at Saudi Arabia on Sunday, which fell in northern Yemen, the Arab coalition spokesman was cited as saying by Saudi state media.

Col.

Turki Al-Maliki accused the rebels of violating international laws by firing missiles indiscriminately and vowed that their ballistic capabilities would be destroyed.

Houthis claimed on Saturday they had seized thousands of Saudi military personnel near Yemen's northern border in what the rebel command described as the largest military operation since the war began five years ago.

