Arab Coalition Says Intercepted Bomb-Laden Houthi Drone Launched Toward Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

Arab Coalition Says Intercepted Bomb-Laden Houthi Drone Launched Toward Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition intercepted a bomb-laden Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia on Monday, spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said.

"Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Monday), in Yemeni airspace, a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region," al-Maliki said, as quoted by the state SPA news agency.

Over the past days, Houthis have reported launching several drones into Saudi Arabia. Most recently, on Sunday, the Yemeni Shiite movement said that it had launched a drone attack on the Abha International Airport.

Prior to that, Saudi authorities said that a drone attack in the kingdom's south had injured one local resident and damaged five buildings and three civilian vehicles.

