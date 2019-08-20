UrduPoint.com
Arab Coalition Strikes At Houthis' Positions In Northern Yemen - Reports

Tue 20th August 2019 | 02:40 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Fighter jets of the Saudi-led Arab coalition attacked positions of rebels from the Houthi movement in northern Yemen in response to their recent attack on Shaybah oil field in the kingdom's eastern part, Saudi news agency SPA reported on Monday.

According to the agency, the coalition's fighter jets conducted five strikes on Houthis' positions in the northern province of Saada, destroying their command posts and killing and injuring several rebels.

On Saturday, the Houthis launched an attack at Shaybah oil field using 10 explosives-laden drones, causing a fire at a gas plant at the field.

According to the Saudi Energy Ministry, oil exports were unaffected by the incident.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015, with the rebels retaliating against the attacks.

