Arab Coalition Strikes Houthi Military Targets In Northwestern Yemen - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 05:20 AM

Arab Coalition Strikes Houthi Military Targets in Northwestern Yemen - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting in Yemen attacked Houthi-held military targets in the northwestern Yemeni province of Hudaydah, the Saudi Gazette news outlet reported on Sunday.

According to the news outlet, the coalition destroyed targets in the sea port of Salif.

Yemen has been facing a severe humanitarian crisis since 2015, caused by the ongoing military conflict between the government headed by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebel movement, which controls the country's north, including the capital of Sanaa. The Arab coalition supports the government by conducting air strikes against the Houthis.

