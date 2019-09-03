UrduPoint.com
Arab Countries Agree With Iraq's Vision On Need To Stabilize Region - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 03:33 PM

Arab Countries Agree With Iraq's Vision on Need to Stabilize Region - Foreign Ministry

Arab countries' agree with the Iraqi vision on the need to stabilize region and reduce tensions, a spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Sahaf, told Sputnik on Tuesday, during the visit of the head of the League of Arab States (LAS) to Baghdad

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Arab countries' agree with the Iraqi vision on the need to stabilize region and reduce tensions, a spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Sahaf, told Sputnik on Tuesday, during the visit of the head of the League of Arab States (LAS) to Baghdad.

"Arab perception now agrees with Iraq's vision on the need to maintain a secure, low-escalation area.

We are committed to working on the stability and supporting balance to open the development paths," Sahaf said.

According to Sahaf, LAS head Ahmed Aboul Gheit will touch upon "support of Iraq to fight terrorism and drain media sources of extremist groups" during his visit to the country.

The second major topic will be "overall developments in the region and the current challenges which exist and have an impact on Arab people."

