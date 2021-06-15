The Arab countries called on the United Nations Security Council to convene a special meeting to discuss the issues around the Renaissance Dam that is bring built by Ethiopia, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States (LAS), Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said on Tuesday

"We call on the UN Security Council to take responsibility on this issue by convening an emergency meeting to consult on this issue [the Renaissance dam] and take the necessary measures to start an effective negotiation process to achieve a fair and enforceable by the law for the three countries agreements on the Renaissance dam in a certain period of time, " Gheit said.

In a communique, adopted by the Arab League following a meeting in Doha on Tuesday, the Arab countries also demanded Ethiopia to refrain from further filling the reservoir of the Renaissance dam with water without reaching an agreement with Egypt and Sudan on the principle of the dam's operation.