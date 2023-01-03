Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Jordan on Tuesday condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, where one of the world's most significant Muslim mosques, Al-Aqsa Mosque, is located

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Jordan on Tuesday condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, where one of the world's most significant Muslim mosques, Al-Aqsa Mosque, is located.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that Ben Gvir visited Temple Mount for the first time since the elections in November 2022. According to media reports, the visit was agreed upon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli Minister of National Security's storming of the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation authorities," the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry also "expressed regret over the actions of the Israeli authorities, which undermine international efforts for a peaceful settlement and are contrary to international principles and norms regarding shrines.

"

In addition, the UAE strongly condemned the Israeli minister's visit to Temple Mount and noted the need to protect the mosque.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) reiterated its firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque and halt serious and provocative violations taking place there ... The Ministry called upon Israeli authorities to assume responsibility for reducing escalation and instability in the region," the ministry said.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called on Israel to respect the integrity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, while Egypt urged Palestine and Israel to refrain from any steps that could escalate the situation.