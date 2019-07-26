UrduPoint.com
Arab Countries Declare Mourning Over Death Of Tunisian President

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 09:10 AM

Arab Countries Declare Mourning Over Death of Tunisian President

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Several Arab countries have declared mourning over the death of Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi.

Essebsi passed away at a military hospital in Tunis on Thursday at the age of 92. After announcing Essebsi's death, Prime Minister Youssef Chahed declared seven days of mourning in Tunisia, according to the Mosaique radio station.

Egyptian President Abdel Fatah Sisi declared three-day mourning, according to his spokesman, Bassam Rady.

The heads of Algeria, the Palestinian National Authority, Jordan, Lebanon and Libya announced three days of mourning, too.

Essebsi will be buried on Saturday.

Meanwhile, parliament speaker Mohamed Ennaceur was sworn in on Thursday as a caretaker president. Media have reported that the Tunisian Central Election Commission set the first round of the snap presidential election for September 15.

