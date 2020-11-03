Arab Countries Stand With Austria, Strongly Condemn Terrorist Attack in Vienna

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Qatar, Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have expressed their strong condemnation and solidarity with the people of Austria and its government in the wake of the terrorist attacks in Vienna that left at least four people dead and up to 17 injured.

"The State of Qatar has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the shooting incident that took place in the Austrian capital of Vienna, which resulted in deaths and injuries," the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.

The ministry has reiterated its firm stance rejecting acts of violence and terrorism. Doha has extended its condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and the Austrian nation, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Daifallah Alfayez, affirmed the Kingdom's firm condemnation of this terrorist act and all forms of violence and terrorism.

Alfayez expressed his country's solidarity with the friendly people of Austria and its government in the fight against terrorism aimed at undermining the country's security and stability.

Similar statements were also released by Egypt's and Saudi Arabia's foreign ministries, in which the Arab states decisively condemned the terrorist act in Vienna and also offered their condolences to the families of the victims.

Late on Monday, several attacks were carried out in Vienna at six different locations, including a synagogue in the city's center. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Interior Minister Karl Nehammer have called the attacks a terrorist act.

Nehammer told reporters on Tuesday that one of the attackers, who was shot by police, was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia).