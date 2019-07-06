Arab Countries Welcome Power-Sharing Deal Reached by Sudanese Sides

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia were among the Arab countries that have welcomed a power-sharing deal reached by the Sudanese Military Transition Council and the country's opposition.

On Friday, the African Union's special envoy and mediator between the Sudanese sides, Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, said that they had reached the agreement to set up a joint sovereignty council to govern the country for a transition period of three years. Military and civilian officials will take turns leading the council. The sides have also agreed to subsequently form a civilian government composed of technocrats. Moreover, they have also decided to hold a transparent probe into the violent crackdown on opposition protesters in early June.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain welcomes the transitional deal that has been reached in the Republic of Sudan, which is a step in the right direction to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for peace and security and maintaining the unity of state institutions," the Bahraini Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry, in its turn, expressed its hope that the deal would mark the beginning of a new period of security and stability in Sudan.

"The State of Qatar has expressed great satisfaction at reaching an agreement between the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change in the brotherly Sudan.

In a statement Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's welcome for the formation of a three-year sovereign council and the formation of a civilian government of competencies, which Qatar hopes would ensure real representation of the Sudanese people in their various directions in addition to the continued functioning of the state organs," the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Doha also praised the role played by the African Union in settling the Sudanese crisis.

Meanwhile, the Dostor newspaper reported, citing the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, that Cairo considered the Sudanese power-sharing deal an important step toward security and stability in the country.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas had also commended the agreement reached by the Sudanese sides and wished Sudan to achieve stability and territorial integrity.

In April, Sudan was rocked by a military coup that followed months of anti-government demonstrations. However, the protests continued, with the opposition calling for power to be transferred to a civilian-led government.

The situation further escalated in early June when law enforcement violently dispersed a sit-in demonstration near the military headquarters in Khartoum.