Arab 'Friends' Helped Release 2 Russians Detained in Libya for 'Election Meddling' - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The release of Russian nationals Maxim Shugaley and Samer Sueifan, who had been held in a Libyan prison over alleged election meddling since May of last year, was possible thanks to cooperation with some Arab countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We did this also thanks to cooperation with some of our friends in Arab countries, who helped us," Putin said at the annual press conference.

Shugaley and Sueifan, who arrived in Libya as part of a sociological group organized by the Foundation for National Values Protection, were captured by a police unit aligned with the Government of National Accord for alleged attempts to influence the country's elections. Moscow has refuted the allegations.