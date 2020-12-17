UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab 'Friends' Helped Release 2 Russians Detained In Libya For 'Election Meddling' - Putin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Arab 'Friends' Helped Release 2 Russians Detained in Libya for 'Election Meddling' - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The release of Russian nationals Maxim Shugaley and Samer Sueifan, who had been held in a Libyan prison over alleged election meddling since May of last year, was possible thanks to cooperation with some Arab countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We did this also thanks to cooperation with some of our friends in Arab countries, who helped us," Putin said at the annual press conference.

Shugaley and Sueifan, who arrived in Libya as part of a sociological group organized by the Foundation for National Values Protection, were captured by a police unit aligned with the Government of National Accord for alleged attempts to influence the country's elections. Moscow has refuted the allegations.

Related Topics

Election Police Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Libya May Government Arab

Recent Stories

Masdar, PT PJBI form joint venture to drive develo ..

16 minutes ago

Al Bowardi receives Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chi ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads first meeting of ECSSR Bo ..

46 minutes ago

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif to condole deat ..

60 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Pakistani FM

1 hour ago

‘Raj Kumari lied once again,’: Firdous Ashiq A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.