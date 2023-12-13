Open Menu

Arab Group Voices 'gratitude' After UN Deal On Fossil Fuels

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Arab Group voices 'gratitude' after UN deal on fossil fuels

The Arab bloc praised the outcome of the UN climate summit on Wednesday, calling it a "great success" after nations adopted a call to transition away from fossil fuels but stopped short of a phase-out

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Arab bloc praised the outcome of the UN climate summit on Wednesday, calling it a "great success" after nations adopted a call to transition away from fossil fuels but stopped short of a phase-out.

Saudi official Albara Tawfiq, speaking on behalf of the group, voiced "gratitude" for the COP28 talks.

"On behalf of the Arab Group, I express our gratitude to the efforts of all the state parties in order to have a successful first global stocktake," he said.

The final agreement omitted those phrases, calling for "transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner".

"We must use every opportunity to reduce emissions regardless of the source. We must use all technologies to this effect," Tawfiq said.

Related Topics

United Nations Saudi All From Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

IHC reserves decision on Saghri's re-inclusion in ..

IHC reserves decision on Saghri's re-inclusion in NA-53

13 minutes ago
 Officers participating in 34th Senior Management C ..

Officers participating in 34th Senior Management Course visit RUDA

13 minutes ago
 Argentina devalues peso more than 50% to tackle ec ..

Argentina devalues peso more than 50% to tackle economic crisis

16 minutes ago
 EU must give Ukraine what it needs to be 'strong': ..

EU must give Ukraine what it needs to be 'strong': von der Leyen

16 minutes ago
 Ceremony in honour of PAS officers held at Walton ..

Ceremony in honour of PAS officers held at Walton Campus

16 minutes ago
 Nawaz's acquittal in Al-Azizeya case political, mo ..

Nawaz's acquittal in Al-Azizeya case political, moral victory of PMLN: Provincia ..

28 minutes ago
Foreigners repatriation case sent to SC judges com ..

Foreigners repatriation case sent to SC judges committee

28 minutes ago
 Five SHOs reshuffled in DI Khan

Five SHOs reshuffled in DI Khan

28 minutes ago
 PPIB announces financial close of mega Thar Coal p ..

PPIB announces financial close of mega Thar Coal power project

16 minutes ago
 Migrating Afghan population's vaccination to be en ..

Migrating Afghan population's vaccination to be ensured

28 minutes ago
 Court indicts PTI's founder chairman in cipher cas ..

Court indicts PTI's founder chairman in cipher case

34 minutes ago
 DC launches 5-day anti-polio campaign

DC launches 5-day anti-polio campaign

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World