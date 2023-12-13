Arab Group voices 'gratitude' after UN deal on fossil fuels

The Arab bloc praised the outcome of the UN climate summit on Wednesday, calling it a "great success" after nations adopted a call to transition away from fossil fuels but stopped short of a phase-out

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Arab bloc praised the outcome of the UN climate summit on Wednesday, calling it a "great success" after nations adopted a call to transition away from fossil fuels but stopped short of a phase-out.

Saudi official Albara Tawfiq, speaking on behalf of the group, voiced "gratitude" for the COP28 talks.

"On behalf of the Arab Group, I express our gratitude to the efforts of all the state parties in order to have a successful first global stocktake," he said.

The final agreement omitted those phrases, calling for "transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner".

"We must use every opportunity to reduce emissions regardless of the source. We must use all technologies to this effect," Tawfiq said.