Arab Group Voices 'gratitude' After UN Deal On Fossil Fuels
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2023 | 09:08 PM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Arab bloc praised the outcome of the UN climate summit on Wednesday, calling it a "great success" after nations adopted a call to transition away from fossil fuels but stopped short of a phase-out.
Saudi official Albara Tawfiq, speaking on behalf of the group, voiced "gratitude" for the COP28 talks.
"On behalf of the Arab Group, I express our gratitude to the efforts of all the state parties in order to have a successful first global stocktake," he said.
The final agreement omitted those phrases, calling for "transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner".
"We must use every opportunity to reduce emissions regardless of the source. We must use all technologies to this effect," Tawfiq said.