UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab Gulf Countries Say Foreigners Among New COVID-19 Patients - Health Authorities

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:41 AM

Arab Gulf Countries Say Foreigners Among New COVID-19 Patients - Health Authorities

Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have each registered new coronavirus cases, among them foreign residents, the countries' respective health authorities said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have each registered new coronavirus cases, among them foreign residents, the countries' respective health authorities said on Monday.

"The [Omani] Health Ministry has registered 12 more COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of [people] infected in the sultanate to 179," the ministry said in an official statement.

Kuwait's Health Ministry, in turn, announced that it had recorded 11 new cases, including two of its own citizens, two Saudi nationals and 8 Indians.

As of Monday, the total number of cases in Kuwait has reached 266, with 13 receiving intensive medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Health Ministry said that it had registered 154 more COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the overall number to 1,453.

It added that 16 of these cases were imported.

The UAE Health Ministry has recorded 41 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths, making the overall infection toll 611 and death toll 5.

Kuwait and Oman have not registered any fatalities from the coronavirus so far, while Saudi Arabia has only eight confirmed deaths.

As of Monday, the total number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world has reached over 723,000, with more than 34,000 people having died and 152,000 having recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.

Related Topics

World UAE Kuwait Oman Died Saudi Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA announces exemption from paid parking for two ..

56 seconds ago

CAFU to supply Dubai ambulances with free fuel for ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Ambulance launches ‘Self Sanitisation Walk ..

1 minute ago

UAE cabinet approves new measures to contain impac ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Sri Lan ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Grand Imam of Al Azhar review g ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.