Arab Gulf Countries Say Foreigners Among New COVID-19 Patients - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have each registered new coronavirus cases, among them foreign residents, the countries' respective health authorities said on Monday.

"The [Omani] Health Ministry has registered 12 more COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of [people] infected in the sultanate to 179," the ministry said in an official statement.

Kuwait's Health Ministry, in turn, announced that it had recorded 11 new cases, including two of its own citizens, two Saudi nationals and 8 Indians.

As of Monday, the total number of cases in Kuwait has reached 266, with 13 receiving intensive medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Health Ministry said that it had registered 154 more COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the overall number to 1,453.

It added that 16 of these cases were imported.

The UAE Health Ministry has recorded 41 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths, making the overall infection toll 611 and death toll 5.

Kuwait and Oman have not registered any fatalities from the coronavirus so far, while Saudi Arabia has only eight confirmed deaths.

As of Monday, the total number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world has reached over 723,000, with more than 34,000 people having died and 152,000 having recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.