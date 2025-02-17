Arab Interior Ministers Council lauds Saudi support to Naif Arab University for Security Sciences

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Arab Interior Ministers Council expressed gratitude for the constructive support received by Naif Arab University for Security Sciences from the government of Saudi Arabia.

At the conclusion of its 42nd session held in Tunis, the council praised this Saudi support, directed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The council also acknowledged the generous patronage of the university's various activities by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior and the council's honorary president. Additionally, the council approved the report on the university's activities between the council's 41st and 42nd sessions.