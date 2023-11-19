Open Menu

Arab-Islamic Foreign Ministers’ Delegation To Visit China

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Arab-Islamic foreign ministers’ delegation to visit China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) A delegation consisting of Arab and Islamic foreign ministers will visit China from November 20 to 21, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning announced on Sunday.

During the visit, China will have in-depth communication and coordination with the delegation on ways to de-escalate the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict, protect civilians and seek a just settlement of the Palestinian question, she said in a statement issued here.

The spokesperson informed that members of the delegation include Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki and Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha.

